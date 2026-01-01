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2025 Lincoln Nautilus
Premiere - Navigation - Heated Seats
2025 Lincoln Nautilus
Premiere - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$59,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
8,812KM
VIN 5LMPJ8JA1SJ946633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3124
- Mileage 8,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Whether you're drawn to its luxurious interior, handsome styling, or outstanding versatility, the Lincoln Nautilus has a lot to offer as a luxury crossover SUV. This 2025 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2025 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.
This low mileage SUV has just 8,812 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Premiere. Standard features include heated seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, remote start, wireless charging for mobile devices, and a Lincoln Digital Experience infotainment system with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and 5G connectivity. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, front and rear collision mitigation, and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMPJ8JA1SJ946633.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Whether you're drawn to its luxurious interior, handsome styling, or outstanding versatility, the Lincoln Nautilus has a lot to offer as a luxury crossover SUV. This 2025 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2025 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.
This low mileage SUV has just 8,812 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Premiere. Standard features include heated seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, remote start, wireless charging for mobile devices, and a Lincoln Digital Experience infotainment system with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and 5G connectivity. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, front and rear collision mitigation, and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMPJ8JA1SJ946633.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
360 Camera
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$59,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2025 Lincoln Nautilus