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<b>Low Mileage, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>Whether youre drawn to its luxurious interior, handsome styling, or outstanding versatility, the Lincoln Nautilus has a lot to offer as a luxury crossover SUV. This 2025 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2025 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.<br> <br>This low mileage SUV has just 8,812 km. Its Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mbsfiBJ9csElcwz8a6xkEKkQKk75iR9G target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Nautiluss trim level is Premiere. Standard features include heated seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, remote start, wireless charging for mobile devices, and a Lincoln Digital Experience infotainment system with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and 5G connectivity. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, front and rear collision mitigation, and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMPJ8JA1SJ946633 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMPJ8JA1SJ946633</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2025 Lincoln Nautilus

8,812 KM

Details Description Features

$59,794

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Lincoln Nautilus

Premiere - Navigation - Heated Seats

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14415645

2025 Lincoln Nautilus

Premiere - Navigation - Heated Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$59,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
8,812KM
VIN 5LMPJ8JA1SJ946633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3124
  • Mileage 8,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Whether you're drawn to its luxurious interior, handsome styling, or outstanding versatility, the Lincoln Nautilus has a lot to offer as a luxury crossover SUV. This 2025 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2025 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.

This low mileage SUV has just 8,812 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Nautilus's trim level is Premiere. Standard features include heated seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, remote start, wireless charging for mobile devices, and a Lincoln Digital Experience infotainment system with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and 5G connectivity. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, front and rear collision mitigation, and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMPJ8JA1SJ946633.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

360 Camera
Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$59,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2025 Lincoln Nautilus