$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2002 Chevrolet Camaro
2002 Chevrolet Camaro
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10038471
- Stock #: 02CHCA
- VIN: 2G1FP22KX22147808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 02CHCA
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Two owners. 2nd owner has had it since 2005
Leather seats
Removable T-TOP
Aftermarket radio deck
A/C
Cruise control
Power locks
Power windows
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Equalizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3