Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Chevrolet Camaro

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2002 Chevrolet Camaro

2002 Chevrolet Camaro

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1686153351
  2. 1686153351
  3. 1686153351
  4. 1686153352
  5. 1686153352
  6. 1686153352
  7. 1686153352
  8. 1686153353
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038471
  • Stock #: 02CHCA
  • VIN: 2G1FP22KX22147808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 02CHCA
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Chevrolet Camaro with ONLY 94000KMS. 3.8 liter V6. Manual transmission

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Two owners. 2nd owner has had it since 2005

Leather seats
Removable T-TOP
Aftermarket radio deck
A/C
Cruise control
Power locks
Power windows

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2002 Chevrolet Camaro
94,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT
 94,000 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trave...
 126,000 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory