$14,995
2009 Jeep Wrangler
2009 Jeep Wrangler
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4FA24199L764621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2009 Jeep Wrangler X with 215000km. 3.8L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle.
Leather interior Aftermarket front bumper Selectable 4x4
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
2009 Jeep Wrangler