Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com<br><br><div> 2009 Jeep Wrangler X with 215000km. 3.8L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. </div><div><br></div><div>Leather interior </div><div>Aftermarket front bumper </div><div>Selectable 4x4 </div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.   </div>

2009 Jeep Wrangler

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Jeep Wrangler

X

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Wrangler

X

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1715377795
  2. 1715377795
  3. 1715377795
  4. 1715377795
  5. 1715377795
  6. 1715377795
  7. 1715377795
  8. 1715377795
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4FA24199L764621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com


2009 Jeep Wrangler X with 215000km. 3.8L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. 
Leather interior Aftermarket front bumper Selectable 4x4 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Ford Escape SE 162,000 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Yukon XL SLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 GMC Yukon XL SLT 166,000 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 Ford Escape SE 161,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2009 Jeep Wrangler