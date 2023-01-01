Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

137,500 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9956642
  • Stock #: 11CHYE
  • VIN: 2G1FK1EJ7B9111609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 11CHYE
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with 137500kms. 6.2 liter V8 Rear wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Originally imported from the United States in 2011

Command start
Heated front seats
Heads up display
Boston acoustic sound system
Leather seats
Cruise control
Bluetooth
Digital display

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

