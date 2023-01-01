$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
Location
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
137,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9956642
- VIN: 2G1FK1EJ7B9111609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 137,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with 137500kms. 6.2 liter V8 Rear wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Originally imported from the United States in 2011
Command start
Heated front seats
Heads up display
Boston acoustic sound system
Leather seats
Cruise control
Bluetooth
Digital display
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3