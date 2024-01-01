Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

113,699 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD 1SC

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD 1SC

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

113,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLNEK0C6142229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,699 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-XXXX

204-326-6437

