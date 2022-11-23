2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition



Listing ID: 9366808

9366808 Stock #: 101004

101004 VIN: KMHD25LE2DU042891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

