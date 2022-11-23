$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
GL
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9366808
- Stock #: 101004
- VIN: KMHD25LE2DU042891
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,000 KM
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with 99000km. 1.8L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. FANTASTIC SERVICE RECORDS.
Heated seats Bluetooth Adjustable steering modes Active ECO mode Traction control A/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
