Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE with 165000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Turbo All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major accidents</p><p> </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Rear sunshades </p><p>Huge Panoramic sunroof </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12199060

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1739990092
  2. 1739990092
  3. 1739990092
  4. 1739990091
  5. 1739990091
  6. 1739990092
  7. 1739990091
  8. 1739990092
  9. 1739990091
  10. 1739990091
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA9EG181964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE with 165000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder Turbo All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major accidents

 

Heated front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Back up Camera 

Leather seats 

Rear sunshades 

Huge Panoramic sunroof 

Dual climate control 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 165,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Ford Edge 64,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS for sale in Steinbach, MB
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 12,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport