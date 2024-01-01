$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 15CHTO
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2015 Chrysler Town and Country with 161000kms. 3.6 liter V6 Front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan.
Power sliding doors
Back up Camera
Touch screen radio
Tri climate control
Cruise control
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
