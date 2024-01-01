Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2015 Hyundai Santa Fe,AWD , seven passenger, third row seating , only 156 km , heated seats, command start, fresh safety, call Dennis at 204-381-1512</div>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

156,231 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

  1. 1723669010
  2. 1723669010
  3. 1723669010
  4. 1723669010
  5. 1723669010
  6. 1723669010
  7. 1723669010
  8. 1723669010
  9. 1723669010
  10. 1723669010
  11. 1723669010
  12. 1723669010
  13. 1723669010
  14. 1723669010
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,231KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8SNDHFXFU115678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 156,231 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe,AWD , seven passenger, third row seating , only 156 km , heated seats, command start, fresh safety, call Dennis at 204-381-1512

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Ford Escape SE 151,932 MI $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 93,124 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 1972 Chevrolet C 10 for sale in Steinbach, MB
1972 Chevrolet C 10 14,000 KM $55,000 + tax & lic

Email Friesen Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Call Dealer

204-381-XXXX

(click to show)

204-381-1512

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL