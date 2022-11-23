$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Venza
V6 AWD
Location
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
91,262KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9382114
- Stock #: 22170
- VIN: 4T3BK3BB5FU110453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22170
- Mileage 91,262 KM
Vehicle Description
The unique size of the Venza could be for you. This 2015 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2015 Toyota Venza is a versatile, fun to drive midsize crossover loaded with standard features and available options. It handles as easily as a car but gives you all the added passenger room and cargo space of an SUV. With many of its standard features options in a typical crossover, the Venza is as convenient as it is comfortable.This SUV has 91,262 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
