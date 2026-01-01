$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
AWD LT | Sunroof | Power seat
2016 Chevrolet Trax
AWD LT | Sunroof | Power seat
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD 1.4L 4 Cylinder 57,000km. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned.
Remote start
Reverse camera
Heated seats
Power driver seat
Sunroof
Cargo cover
Bose sound system
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
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204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737