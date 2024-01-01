$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Toyota 4Runner
Limited
2016 Toyota 4Runner
Limited
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTEBU5JR6G5287313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 188,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us in house. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited with 188000kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. Good service records
Leather
Heated and cooled front seats
Touch screen radio
Sunroof
Dual climate control
Back up Camera
Keyless entry and ignition
7 passenger seating
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited with 188000kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. Good service records
Leather
Heated and cooled front seats
Touch screen radio
Sunroof
Dual climate control
Back up Camera
Keyless entry and ignition
7 passenger seating
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 122,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango GT 148,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 147,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2016 Toyota 4Runner