Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Come Finance this vehicle with us in house. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </div> 2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited with 188000kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. Good service records Leather Heated and cooled front seats Touch screen radio Sunroof Dual climate control Back up Camera Keyless entry and ignition 7 passenger seating We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

2016 Toyota 4Runner

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota 4Runner

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota 4Runner

Limited

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1709939243
  2. 1709939243
  3. 1709939243
  4. 1709939243
  5. 1709939243
  6. 1709939243
  7. 1709939243
  8. 1709939243
  9. 1709939243
  10. 1709939243
  11. 1709939243
  12. 1709939243
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR6G5287313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us in house. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited with 188000kms. 4.0 liter V6 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. Good service records

Leather
Heated and cooled front seats
Touch screen radio
Sunroof
Dual climate control
Back up Camera
Keyless entry and ignition
7 passenger seating

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 122,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Dodge Durango GT 148,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 147,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota 4Runner