2017 Acura RDX

153,127 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

ELITE

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

153,127KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9377008
  • Stock #: 22167
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H70HL808831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled/Heated/Leather/Memory Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Rear Camera, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

