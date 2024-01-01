Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com<div><br></div><div>2017 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ with 185000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, ACCIDENT FREE. </div><div><br></div><div>Command start</div><div>Leather interior</div><div>Dual climate control</div><div>Heated steering wheel</div><div>Heated seats</div><div>Power seats with memory drivers seat</div><div>Back up camera</div><div>Sunroof</div><div>Wireless charging</div><div>Tow mirrors</div><div>Running boards </div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1713907251
  2. 1713907251
  3. 1713907251
  4. 1713907251
  5. 1713907251
  6. 1713907251
  7. 1713907251
  8. 1713907251
  9. 1713907251
  10. 1713907251
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 3GCUKSEC2HG286855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101351
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ with 185000km. 5.3L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, ACCIDENT FREE. 
Command startLeather interiorDual climate controlHeated steering wheelHeated seatsPower seats with memory drivers seatBack up cameraSunroofWireless chargingTow mirrorsRunning boards 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 0 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 0 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Steinbach, MB
2008 Ford F-150 FX4 183,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500