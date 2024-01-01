Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2017 Dodge Durango GT with 148000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record </p><p> </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Heated front and rear seats</p><p>Command start </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Tri climate control </p><p>Rear DVD players</p><p>Memory seats </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p><p> </p>

2017 Dodge Durango

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1709834541
  2. 1709834541
  3. 1709834541
  4. 1709834358
  5. 1709834541
  6. 1709834541
  7. 1709834541
  8. 1709834360
  9. 1709834360
  10. 1709834359
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG1HC743804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2017 Dodge Durango GT with 148000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record 

 

Leather seats 

Heated front and rear seats

Command start 

Heated steering wheel 

Tri climate control 

Rear DVD players

Memory seats 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Dodge Durango GT 148,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 147,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 109,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Durango