Menu
Account
Sign In
SLT, Power Sunroof, V8 6.2L 420 HP (l86) - Gas, White Frost Tricoat, Off-Road Suspension Package

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

211,616 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew 4x4 SLT / Short Box

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew 4x4 SLT / Short Box

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 11117320
  2. 11117320
  3. 11117320
  4. 11117320
  5. 11117320
  6. 11117320
  7. 11117320
  8. 11117320
  9. 11117320
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
211,616KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEJ1HG149650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 211,616 KM

Vehicle Description

SLT, Power Sunroof, V8 6.2L 420 HP (l86) - Gas, White Frost Tricoat, Off-Road Suspension Package

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT 1.5t for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT 1.5t 100,481 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE - FWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 Ford Escape SE - FWD 205,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT 186,135 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500