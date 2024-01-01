$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew 4x4 SLT / Short Box
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew 4x4 SLT / Short Box
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
211,616KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU2NEJ1HG149650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 211,616 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SLT, Power Sunroof, V8 6.2L 420 HP (l86) - Gas, White Frost Tricoat, Off-Road Suspension Package
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2021 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT 1.5t 100,481 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE - FWD 205,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT 186,135 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2017 GMC Sierra 1500