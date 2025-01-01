$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101741
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6 T Limited with 113000kms. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba
Leather seats
Huge Panoramic sunroof
Back up Camera
Heated front seats
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Dual climate control
Keyless entry and ignition
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
204-371-6737