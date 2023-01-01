Menu
2017 Mazda CX-3

106,470 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD at

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD at

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFC79H0164091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A0621
  • Mileage 106,470 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-XXXX

204-326-6437

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2017 Mazda CX-3