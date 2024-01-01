Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com <br> 2017 Nissan Micra SR with only 71000kms. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. ALWAYS IN MANITOBA Back up Camera A/C Cruise control Bluetooth USB input Steering wheel audio controls Excellent fuel economy We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

2017 Nissan Micra

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Micra

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Micra

SR

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1716398790
  2. 1716398790
  3. 1716398790
  4. 1716398790
  5. 1716398790
  6. 1716398790
  7. 1716398790
  8. 1716398790
  9. 1716398790
  10. 1716398790
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP4HL255138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2017 Nissan Micra SR with only 71000kms. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. ALWAYS IN MANITOBA

Back up Camera
A/C
Cruise control
Bluetooth
USB input
Steering wheel audio controls
Excellent fuel economy

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 142,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Highlander for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Toyota Highlander 134,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento EX w/Snrf for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Kia Sorento EX w/Snrf 187,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Micra