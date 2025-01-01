$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XL | CUSTOM SHELVING | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 101778
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2018 Ford Transit Connect XL with 119000kms!
2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. GREAT SERVICE RECORDS
Perfect set up for a business!
Back up Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise control
A/C
Pre-installed shelving kit
Convenient curb side sliding door
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737