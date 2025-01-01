Menu
2018 Ford Transit Connect XL with 119000kms!

 

2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. GREAT SERVICE RECORDS 

 

Perfect set up for a business!

 

Back up Camera 

Bluetooth 

Cruise control 

A/C

Pre-installed shelving kit

Convenient curb side sliding door

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7H72J1368562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 101778
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2018 Ford Transit Connect XL with 119000kms!

 

2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. GREAT SERVICE RECORDS 

 

Perfect set up for a business!

 

Back up Camera 

Bluetooth 

Cruise control 

A/C

Pre-installed shelving kit

Convenient curb side sliding door

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

