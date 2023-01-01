Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

145,135 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.4L

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.4L

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10447722
  • Stock #: M24020A
  • VIN: 5XYZTDLB2JG558205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

