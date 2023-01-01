Menu
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com <br> 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium with 124000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive. Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Heated rear seats Dual climate control Cruise control Bluetooth Blind spot monitoring We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

124,000 KM

Premium

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB4JG517698

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium with 124000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive.

Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Always owned in Manitoba

Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Heated rear seats
Dual climate control
Cruise control
Bluetooth
Blind spot monitoring

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-371-XXXX

