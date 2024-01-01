Menu
Account
Sign In
I4 2.0L, 147 HP - Gas (W/LX), Hyper Blue (MET)

2018 Kia Forte

113,775 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Forte

LX AT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX AT

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 11337031
  2. 11337031
  3. 11337031
  4. 11337031
  5. 11337031
  6. 11337031
  7. 11337031
  8. 11337031
  9. 11337031
  10. 11337031
  11. 11337031
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,775KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A77JE215680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,775 KM

Vehicle Description

I4 2.0L, 147 HP - Gas (W/LX), Hyper Blue (MET)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT at AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT at AWD 34,727 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 6sp for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 6sp 83,334 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 119,859 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte