$16,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX AT
2018 Kia Forte
LX AT
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,775KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A77JE215680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 113,775 KM
Vehicle Description
I4 2.0L, 147 HP - Gas (W/LX), Hyper Blue (MET)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2018 Kia Forte