2018 Mazda MAZDA3

83,334 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT 6sp

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT 6sp

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1M33JM206056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,334 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2018 Mazda MAZDA3