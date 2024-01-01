$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT 6sp
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT 6sp
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
83,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBN1M33JM206056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,334 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 119,859 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus RX 350 350 AWD 51,797 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD 1SC 113,699 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2018 Mazda MAZDA3