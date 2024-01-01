Menu
Account
Sign In
V6 3.6L 310 HP (lgx) - Gas, Blue Steel (MET)

2019 GMC Acadia

180,165 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Acadia

AWD SLE1

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Acadia

AWD SLE1

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 11223944
  2. 11223944
  3. 11223944
  4. 11223944
  5. 11223944
  6. 11223944
  7. 11223944
  8. 11223944
  9. 11223944
  10. 11223944
  11. 11223944
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
180,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNRLSXKZ168873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,165 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.6L 310 HP (lgx) - Gas, Blue Steel (MET)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY at for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY at 142,386 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 1500 SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD 4SA for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 1500 SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD 4SA 146,067 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Auto Sedan LT - 6AT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Auto Sedan LT - 6AT 54,952 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Acadia