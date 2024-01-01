$21,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Acadia
AWD SLE1
2019 GMC Acadia
AWD SLE1
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
180,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNRLSXKZ168873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 180,165 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 3.6L 310 HP (lgx) - Gas, Blue Steel (MET)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
