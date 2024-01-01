Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2019 Honda Odyssey EX with 122000kms. 3.5 liter V6 Front wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record. Serviced here in Steinbach!</p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Power sliding doors </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Tri climate control </p><p>Built in Vacuum cleaner system</p><p>Adaptive cruise control </p><p>Lane departure warning </p><p>Sunroof </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

2019 Honda Odyssey

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1711057203
  2. 1711057254
  3. 1711057203
  4. 1711057203
  5. 1711057254
  6. 1711057254
  7. 1711057202
  8. 1711057203
  9. 1711057202
  10. 1711057203
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H4XKB502947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2019 Honda Odyssey EX with 122000kms. 3.5 liter V6 Front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record. Serviced here in Steinbach!

 

Command start 

Heated front seats 

Power sliding doors 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Tri climate control 

Built in Vacuum cleaner system

Adaptive cruise control 

Lane departure warning 

Sunroof 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 122,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 125,000 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Steinbach, MB
2012 Nissan Murano SL 137,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey