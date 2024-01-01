Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mazda CX-5

56,135 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 11302970
  2. 11302970
  3. 11302970
  4. 11302970
  5. 11302970
  6. 11302970
  7. 11302970
  8. 11302970
  9. 11302970
  10. 11302970
  11. 11302970
  12. 11302970
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBEY4K0587881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD at for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD at 56,135 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-9 Kuro Edition Kuro AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Mazda CX-9 Kuro Edition Kuro AWD 38,214 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT at (2) for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT at (2) 158,258 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5