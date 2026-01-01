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<p dir=ltr>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3L V8 4X4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned. NO ACCIDENTS!</p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>Remote start</p><p dir=ltr>Reverse camera</p><p dir=ltr>Power seats</p><p dir=ltr>Heated front seats</p><p dir=ltr>Heated steering</p><p dir=ltr>Keyless entry</p><p dir=ltr>Running boards</p><p> </p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

189,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT | Running boards| Heated seats

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14026656.808575429?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31889

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT | Running boards| Heated seats

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
189,500KM
VIN 1GCRYDED1LZ357920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3L V8 4X4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned. NO ACCIDENTS!

 

Remote start

Reverse camera

Power seats

Heated front seats

Heated steering

Keyless entry

Running boards

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$28,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500