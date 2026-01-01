$28,895+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT | Running boards| Heated seats
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT | Running boards| Heated seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$28,895
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3L V8 4X4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba owned. NO ACCIDENTS!
Remote start
Reverse camera
Power seats
Heated front seats
Heated steering
Keyless entry
Running boards
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737