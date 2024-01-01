$20,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website, stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Ford Ecosport SE with 99000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder 4 wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Excellent fuel economy and great value
Heated front seats
Sunroof
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Blind spot monitoring
Keyless entry and ignition
Cruise control
A/C
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737