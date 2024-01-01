Menu
2020 Ford Ecosport SE with 99000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder 4 wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. Excellent fuel economy and great value

Heated front seats 
Sunroof
Apple Carplay/Android auto 
Blind spot monitoring 
Keyless entry and ignition 
Cruise control 
A/C
Bluetooth 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2020 Ford EcoSport

99,000 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport

SE

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN MAJ6S3GL3LC314269

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website, stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Ford Ecosport SE with 99000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder 4 wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Excellent fuel economy and great value

 

Heated front seats 

Sunroof

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Blind spot monitoring 

Keyless entry and ignition 

Cruise control 

A/C

Bluetooth 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Ford EcoSport