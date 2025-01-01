Menu
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with 162000km. Clean title and safetied. </span></h2><br><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height:1.38;margin-top:0.0pt;margin-bottom:0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: "Google Sans"; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Command start</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height:1.38;margin-top:0.0pt;margin-bottom:0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: "Google Sans"; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Leather interior</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height:1.38;margin-top:0.0pt;margin-bottom:0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: "Google Sans"; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Heated front and rear seats</span></h2><div><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: "Google Sans"; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br></span></div><div><span style=background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Google Sans"; font-size: 9pt; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Cooled front seats</span></div><div><span style=background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Google Sans"; font-size: 9pt; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br></span></div><div><span style=background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Google Sans"; font-size: 9pt; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Panoramic Sunroof </span></div><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height:1.38;margin-top:0.0pt;margin-bottom:0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: "Google Sans"; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Power seats with memory drivers seat</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height:1.38;margin-top:0.0pt;margin-bottom:0.0pt;><span style=background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Google Sans"; font-size: 9pt; font-weight: 400; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Dual climate control</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height:1.38;margin-top:0.0pt;margin-bottom:0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: "Google Sans"; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Back up camera and 360 view</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height:1.38;margin-top:0.0pt;margin-bottom:0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: "Google Sans"; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Bluetooth</span></h2><br><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height:1.38;margin-top:0.0pt;margin-bottom:0.0pt;><span style=font-size: 9pt; font-family: "Google Sans"; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

VIN 5LMJJ3LT8LEL08588

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101809
  • Mileage 0 KM

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with 162000km. Clean title and safetied.
Command startLeather interiorHeated front and rear seats
Cooled front seats
Panoramic Sunroof Power seats with memory driver's seatDual climate controlBack up camera and 360 viewBluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

