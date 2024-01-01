$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Extended 4x4 Z71
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Extended 4x4 Z71
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
69,939KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCHTDEN6M1201472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 69,939 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
V6 3.6L DI 308 HP (lgz) - Gas (W/4Z7), Summit White
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid Titanium AWD Hybrid 71,125 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 LT / Short Box 157,800 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB 192,456 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2021 Chevrolet Colorado