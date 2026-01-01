$30,795+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier | Power liftgate | Memory seats
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier | Power liftgate | Memory seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$30,795
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2021 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 3.6L 6 Cylinder 148,000 km. Clean title and safetied. Saskatchewan Owned!
Sunroof
Reverse camera / 360 degree
Blindspot monitoring
Power seats
Power liftgate
Memory seats
Keyless entry
Heated front and rear seats
Leather interior
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Windows
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
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204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737