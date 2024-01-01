2021 Ford Escape

Menu
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid with only 59000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder Hybrid Four wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Amazing fuel economy </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Blind spot monitoring </p><p>Lane departure warning </p><p>Pre collision warning </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Selectable drive modes </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9BZ7MUA33976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21FOSE
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid with only 59000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder Hybrid Four wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Amazing fuel economy 

 

Command start 

Heated front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Blind spot monitoring 

Lane departure warning 

Pre collision warning 

Dual climate control 

Selectable drive modes 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Ford Escape