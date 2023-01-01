$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2021 Kia Forte
2021 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
40,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9547774
- Stock #: 21KILX
- VIN: 3KPF24AD1ME363174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Kia Forte LX with 40500kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Balance of factory warranty
Heated front seats
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Back up Camera
A/C
Cruise control
Touch screen radio
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
