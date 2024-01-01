Menu
2021 Kia Soul EX with 76000km. 2.0L 4.cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, Manitoba vehicle. ACCIDENT FREE. 

Heated seats 
Heated steering wheel 
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto 
Blind spot monitoring 
Lane keep assist
Auto start/stop
Back up camera 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.

2021 Kia Soul

76,000 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul

EX+

2021 Kia Soul

EX+

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU3M7781110

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101313
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com


2021 Kia Soul EX with 76000km. 2.0L 4.cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, Manitoba vehicle. ACCIDENT FREE. 
Heated seats Heated steering wheel Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Blind spot monitoring Lane keep assistAuto start/stopBack up camera 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2021 Kia Soul