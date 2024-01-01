$23,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Soul
EX IVT
2021 Kia Soul
EX IVT
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$23,599
+ taxes & licensing
80,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ33AU3M7781074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # A0651
- Mileage 80,694 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lunar Orange (MET)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew 4x4 SLE / Short Box 131,135 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit 250 148 WB - Medium Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo 227,049 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT LT 166,235 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,599
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2021 Kia Soul