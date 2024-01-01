Menu
Lunar Orange (MET)

2021 Kia Soul

80,694 KM

Details

$23,599

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul

EX IVT

2021 Kia Soul

EX IVT

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$23,599

+ taxes & licensing

80,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU3M7781074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A0651
  • Mileage 80,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Lunar Orange (MET)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

