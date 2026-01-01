Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p>2022 GMC Sierra Denali CrewCab with only 52000kms. 6.2 liter V8 4x4. 6.6FT Box</p><p>Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS </p><p>Command start <br>Heated and cooled front seats <br>Memory seats <br>Heated steering wheel <br>Sunroof <br>Full Digital Dash<br>360 Degree Camera <br>Adaptive Cruise control <br>Blind spot monitoring <br>Lane departure warning <br>Two step Tailgate<br>Wireless changing <br>Leather seats </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle
13520213

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1769554166
  2. 1769554167
  3. 1769554167
  4. 1769554166
  5. 1769554167
  6. 1769554167
  7. 1769554168
  8. 1769554166
  9. 1769554168
  10. 1769554167
  11. 1769554167
  12. 1769554167
  13. 1769554167
  14. 1769554167
  15. 1769554167
  16. 1769554167
  17. 1769554168
  18. 1769554167
  19. 1769554168
  20. 1769554168
  21. 1769554167
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTUUGEL2NG654695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101888
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

2022 GMC Sierra Denali CrewCab with only 52000kms. 6.2 liter V8 4x4. 6.6FT Box

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS 

Command start 
Heated and cooled front seats 
Memory seats 
Heated steering wheel 
Sunroof 
Full Digital Dash
360 Degree Camera 
Adaptive Cruise control 
Blind spot monitoring 
Lane departure warning 
Two step Tailgate
Wireless changing 
Leather seats 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE 52,000 KM $64,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE | Heated Steering | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE | Heated Steering | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay 130,201 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT | Command start | No accidents for sale in Steinbach, MB
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT | Command start | No accidents 70,358 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 GMC Sierra 1500