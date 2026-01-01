$64,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101888
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2022 GMC Sierra Denali CrewCab with only 52000kms. 6.2 liter V8 4x4. 6.6FT Box
Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS
Command start
Heated and cooled front seats
Memory seats
Heated steering wheel
Sunroof
Full Digital Dash
360 Degree Camera
Adaptive Cruise control
Blind spot monitoring
Lane departure warning
Two step Tailgate
Wireless changing
Leather seats
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
