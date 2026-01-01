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<p dir=ltr>2022 Kawasaki KVF750 Brute Force with 430 km.Equipped with Camso X4S tracks, stock wheels/tires included</p><p dir=ltr>749cc V-Twin EFI Engine</p><p dir=ltr>Locking Front Differential</p><p dir=ltr>Electric Power Steering</p><p dir=ltr>Front Mounted Winch</p><p dir=ltr>Aftermarket Hand Warmers</p><p dir=ltr>2 Up Seating</p><p dir=ltr>Cobra Windscreen</p><p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p>

2022 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 EPS

430 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 EPS

Camso Tracks | Hand Warmers | 2 Up Seating

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14005665

2022 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 EPS

Camso Tracks | Hand Warmers | 2 Up Seating

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

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Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
430KM
VIN JKAVFDH10NB509388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMOFLAUGE
  • Body Style ATV
  • Stock # 101988
  • Mileage 430 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Kawasaki KVF750 Brute Force with 430 km.Equipped with Camso X4S tracks, stock wheels/tires included

749cc V-Twin EFI Engine

Locking Front Differential

Electric Power Steering

Front Mounted Winch

Aftermarket Hand Warmers

2 Up Seating

Cobra Windscreen

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

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204-371-XXXX

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204-371-6737

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$15,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 EPS