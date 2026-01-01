$15,000+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 EPS
Camso Tracks | Hand Warmers | 2 Up Seating
2022 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 EPS
Camso Tracks | Hand Warmers | 2 Up Seating
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMOFLAUGE
- Body Style ATV
- Stock # 101988
- Mileage 430 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Kawasaki KVF750 Brute Force with 430 km.Equipped with Camso X4S tracks, stock wheels/tires included
749cc V-Twin EFI Engine
Locking Front Differential
Electric Power Steering
Front Mounted Winch
Aftermarket Hand Warmers
2 Up Seating
Cobra Windscreen
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-371-6737