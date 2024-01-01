Menu
Account
Sign In
Snowflake White Pearl

2022 Mazda CX-5

43,595 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD at

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 11035364
  2. 11035364
  3. 11035364
  4. 11035364
  5. 11035364
  6. 11035364
  7. 11035364
  8. 11035364
  9. 11035364
  10. 11035364
  11. 11035364
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBEY8N0560719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Snowflake White Pearl

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 40,550 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom New Double Cab 4x4 Custom / Standard Box for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom New Double Cab 4x4 Custom / Standard Box 82,326 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Ext Cab Std Box 2WD 1SB for sale in Steinbach, MB
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Ext Cab Std Box 2WD 1SB 137,812 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-5