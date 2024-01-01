$42,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Mazda CX-5
Signature AWD at
2022 Mazda CX-5
Signature AWD at
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
43,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBEY8N0560719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,595 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Snowflake White Pearl
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Highway Mazda
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 40,550 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom New Double Cab 4x4 Custom / Standard Box 82,326 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Ext Cab Std Box 2WD 1SB 137,812 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Highway Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2022 Mazda CX-5