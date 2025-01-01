Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p>2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT with ONLY 16800KMS. 1.3 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive </p><p>Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS</p><p>Command start </p><p>Power rear hatch </p><p>Huge Panoramic sunroof </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Keyless entry and ignition </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Power driver seat </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p><p> </p>

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

16,800 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,800KM
VIN KL79MPSLXPB073447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101667
  • Mileage 16,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-XXXX

204-371-6737

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer