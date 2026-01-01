$45,995+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford F-150
XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Monitoring
2023 Ford F-150
XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Monitoring
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
89,224KM
VIN 1FTFW1E50PFC67763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101953
- Mileage 89,224 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2023 Ford F-150