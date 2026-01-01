Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford F-150

89,224 KM

Details Features

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Monitoring

Watch This Vehicle
13995084

2023 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Blind Spot Monitoring

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1777324137
  2. 1777324137
  3. 1777324137
  4. 1777324138
  5. 1777324137
  6. 1777324138
  7. 1777324138
  8. 1777324138
  9. 1777324137
  10. 1777324138
  11. 1777324137
  12. 1777324136
  13. 1777324137
  14. 1777324135
  15. 1777324137
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
89,224KM
VIN 1FTFW1E50PFC67763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101953
  • Mileage 89,224 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFFROAD | Running boards | Tonneau cover for sale in Steinbach, MB
2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFFROAD | Running boards | Tonneau cover 42,500 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 CF Moto UForce 1000 EPS for sale in Steinbach, MB
2023 CF Moto UForce 1000 EPS 5,298 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT | Blind Spot | Navigation | Panoramic Roof for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT | Blind Spot | Navigation | Panoramic Roof 142,261 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2023 Ford F-150