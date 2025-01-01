$28,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT | MB Car | No Accidents | Apple CarPlay
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT | MB Car | No Accidents | Apple CarPlay
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2024 Chevrolet Malibu LT with 24000km. 1.5L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE.
Command start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Heated seats
Forward collision warning
Back up camera
Dual climate control
Keyless entry
Auto start/stop
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and as
k for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737