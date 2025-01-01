Menu
2024 Chevrolet Malibu LT with 24000km. 1.5L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 

 

Command start

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Heated seats

Forward collision warning

Back up camera

Dual climate control

Keyless entry

Auto start/stop

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

24,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT | MB Car | No Accidents | Apple CarPlay

12418620

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT | MB Car | No Accidents | Apple CarPlay

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,000KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST9RF231918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2024 Chevrolet Malibu LT with 24000km. 1.5L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 

 

Command start

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Heated seats

Forward collision warning

Back up camera

Dual climate control

Keyless entry

Auto start/stop

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and as

k for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2024 Chevrolet Malibu