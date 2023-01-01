$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-998-0203
2013 Acura MDX
Elite Pkg Fully loaded luxury 7 seater SUV -
Location
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4
204-998-0203
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9456631
- Stock #: 2013mdxelite
- VIN: 2HNYD2H82DH000347
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2013mdxelite
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Acura MDX Elite package 7 seater Loaded Luxury AWD SUV , .
Leather interior with great options .....automatic transmission, sunroof, heated seats , front cooled seats, DVD system, NAV, blue tooth , backup camera and more ,,,,
air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,
6 cylinder ....only 172,000 km's
Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...
PRICED to sell at only $ 19,995
PST and GST not included
Deals with Integrity Auto Sales
call or text to set up appointment
cell : call / text 204 998 0203
office: 204 414-9210
Car proof report available
Current Manitoba safety
DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:
Apply : Secure Online application :
https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/
Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM
Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com
Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association
Lubrico Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.