2013 Acura MDX

172,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals With Integrity Auto Sales

204-998-0203

Elite Pkg Fully loaded luxury 7 seater SUV

Elite Pkg Fully loaded luxury 7 seater SUV -

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

172,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9456631
  • Stock #: 2013mdxelite
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H82DH000347

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2013mdxelite
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Acura MDX Elite package 7 seater Loaded Luxury AWD SUV , .

Leather interior with great options .....automatic transmission, sunroof, heated seats , front cooled seats, DVD system, NAV, blue tooth , backup camera and more ,,,,

air conditioning , power windows and locks ,cruise control ,

6 cylinder ....only 172,000 km's

Fresh safety and maintenance just completed...

PRICED to sell at only $ 19,995

PST and GST not included

Deals with Integrity Auto Sales

call or text to set up appointment

cell : call / text 204 998 0203
office: 204 414-9210

Car proof report available

Current Manitoba safety

DEALS WITH INTEGRITY has arranged for very Competitive Finance Rates available via EPIC Financing:

Apply : Secure Online application :

https://epicfinancial.ca/loan-application-to-dealswithintegrity/

Web: DEALSWITHINTEGRITY.COM

Email: dealswithintegrity@me.com

Member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association

Lubrico Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

817 Kapelus Dr Unit C, West Saint Paul, MB R4A 5A4

204-998-0203

