$19,975+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe
LTZ
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe
LTZ
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$19,975
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 317,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4WD
5.3LTR
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seats
Power pedals
Heated & air conditioned seats
Rear heated seats
Heated steering wheel
AM/FM radio with CD player
3rd row seating / 8 passengers
DVD player
317,000 HIGHWAY kms!
22" chrome wheels
Factory remote starter
Back up camera
Fog lights
Sunroof
MUST BE SEEN!
$19,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2023***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10am to 3pm
Sunday CLOSED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Email Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
Call Dealer
1-855-854-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-854-3300