<p>2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4WD</p><p>5.3LTR<br>A/C<br>Tilt<br>Cruise<br>Power windows<br>Power locks<br>Power mirrors<br>Power seats<br>Power pedals<br>Heated & air conditioned seats<br>Rear heated seats<br>Heated steering wheel<br>AM/FM radio with CD player<br>3rd row seating / 8 passengers<br>DVD player<br>317,000 HIGHWAY kms!<br>22 chrome wheels<br>Factory remote starter<br>Back up camera<br>Fog lights<br>Sunroof<br>MUST BE SEEN!</p><p>$19,975 Safetied<br>Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd<br>www.FineRideAutoSales.ca</p><p>Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300<br>Text: 204-226-1790<br>View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street</p><p>DLR# 4614<br>**Plus applicable taxes**</p><p></p><p style=text-align:center;><i><strong><u>***NEW HOURS EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2023***</u></strong></i></p><p style=text-align:center;>Monday 9am to 6pm<br>Tuesday 9am to 6pm<br>Wednesday 9am to 6pm<br>Thursday 9am to 6pm<br>Friday 9am to 5pm<br>Saturday 10am to 3pm<br>Sunday CLOSED</p>

