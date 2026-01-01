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<p>2021 Ram 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab 4X4 Warlock Edition</p><p>3.6LTR V6<br>ONLY 105,000kms!<br>A/C<br>Tilt<br>Cruise<br>Power windows<br>Power locks<br>Power mirrors<br>Power seat (drivers)<br>Heated seats<br>Heated steering wheel<br>5 passengers<br>8.4 touch screen<br>AM/FM radio / U-Connect / Bluetooth<br>Apple Car play & Android Auto<br>Factory remote start<br>Back up camera<br>Paint to match front & rear bumpers<br>6.5ft box<br>Privacy glass<br>20 black aluminum wheels<br>Fog lights<br>NO CLAIMS!</p><p><strong>MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW</strong></p><p>GVW: 6,800LBS<br>Gear ratio: 3.21<br>Transmission: 8 speed, 850RE<br>Towing: Approximately 6,000LBS</p><p>$31,975 Safetied<br>Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd<br>www.FineRideAutoSales.ca</p><p>Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300<br>Text: 204-226-1790<br>View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street</p><p>DLR# 4614<br>**Plus applicable taxes**</p><p></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><i><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;><strong><u>***NEW SUMMER HOURS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2026***</u></strong></span></i></span></p><p style=text-align:center;><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Monday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Tuesday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Wednesday 9am to 8pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Thursday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Friday 9am to 6pm</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Saturday CLOSED</span></span><br><span style=color:#000000;><span style=font-family:book antiqua, palatino, serif;font-size:14pt;>Sunday CLOSED</span></span></p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,975

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
14047425

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

1-855-854-3300

  1. 14047425
  2. 14047425
  3. 14047425
  4. 14047425
Contact Seller

$31,975

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
105,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG2MS580086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ram 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab 4X4 Warlock Edition

3.6LTR V6
ONLY 105,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
5 passengers
8.4" touch screen
AM/FM radio / U-Connect / Bluetooth
Apple Car play & Android Auto
Factory remote start
Back up camera
Paint to match front & rear bumpers
6.5ft box
Privacy glass
20" black aluminum wheels
Fog lights
NO CLAIMS!

MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW

GVW: 6,800LBS
Gear ratio: 3.21
Transmission: 8 speed, 850RE
Towing: Approximately 6,000LBS

$31,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca

Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street

DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**

***NEW SUMMER HOURS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2026***

Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4

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1-855-854-XXXX

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1-855-854-3300

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$31,975

+ taxes & licensing>

Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd

1-855-854-3300

2021 RAM 1500 Classic