$31,975+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
3000 Main St, West Saint Paul, MB R2V 4T4
1-855-854-3300
$31,975
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Express Quad Cab 4X4 Warlock Edition
3.6LTR V6
ONLY 105,000kms!
A/C
Tilt
Cruise
Power windows
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power seat (driver's)
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
5 passengers
8.4" touch screen
AM/FM radio / U-Connect / Bluetooth
Apple Car play & Android Auto
Factory remote start
Back up camera
Paint to match front & rear bumpers
6.5ft box
Privacy glass
20" black aluminum wheels
Fog lights
NO CLAIMS!
MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW
GVW: 6,800LBS
Gear ratio: 3.21
Transmission: 8 speed, 850RE
Towing: Approximately 6,000LBS
$31,975 Safetied
Financing and Warranty Available at Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
www.FineRideAutoSales.ca
Call: 204-415-3300 or 1-855-854-3300
Text: 204-226-1790
View in person at: Unit 3-3000 Main Street
DLR# 4614
**Plus applicable taxes**
***NEW SUMMER HOURS EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2026***
Monday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 9am to 8pm
Thursday 9am to 6pm
Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Fine Ride Auto Sales Ltd
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1-855-854-3300