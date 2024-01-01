Menu
LOOKING FOR A RELIABLE ECONOMICAL LITTLE 4X4 THAT WONT BREAK THE BANK?? HERE IT IS!! BLAST FROM THE PAST!! JAPANESE BUILT SUV!! ANOTHER RUST FREE BC FIND!! NICELY EQUIPPED!! ICE COLD AC!! PERFECT FIRST VEHICLE! A REASONABLE 195 000KMS! NOT HIGH FOR THE YEAR ! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!!

1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara

195,000 KM

Details Description

$9,986

+ tax & licensing
1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JX V6 4WD ANOTHER RUST FREE WEST COAST FIND!!!

1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JX V6 4WD ANOTHER RUST FREE WEST COAST FIND!!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,000KM
VIN js3td62v5x4105621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOKING FOR A RELIABLE ECONOMICAL LITTLE 4X4 THAT WONT BREAK THE BANK?? HERE IT IS!! BLAST FROM THE PAST!! JAPANESE BUILT SUV!! ANOTHER RUST FREE BC FIND!! NICELY EQUIPPED!! ICE COLD AC!! PERFECT FIRST VEHICLE! A REASONABLE 195 000KMS! NOT HIGH FOR THE YEAR ! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara