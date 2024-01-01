$9,986+ tax & licensing
1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara
JX V6 4WD ANOTHER RUST FREE WEST COAST FIND!!!
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
$9,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOOKING FOR A RELIABLE ECONOMICAL LITTLE 4X4 THAT WONT BREAK THE BANK?? HERE IT IS!! BLAST FROM THE PAST!! JAPANESE BUILT SUV!! ANOTHER RUST FREE BC FIND!! NICELY EQUIPPED!! ICE COLD AC!! PERFECT FIRST VEHICLE! A REASONABLE 195 000KMS! NOT HIGH FOR THE YEAR ! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
204-941-9080