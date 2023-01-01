$25,999+ tax & licensing
204-688-1001
2006 Dodge Ram 2500
LIFTED 4dr Quad Cab 140.5" WB 4WD SLT
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
- Listing ID: 9723235
- Stock #: 1262
- VIN: 1d7ks28c06j129863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 236,376 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
2006 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 5.9L Cummins
⦿ Desirable third generation 5.9L Turbo diesel Cummins in-line V6
⦿ Lifted 6 inches
⦿ 5th wheel
⦿ After market LED tail lights, head lights, back-up lights, and brake light
⦿ 35 Inch Terra Hunter X/T Venom Power 35/12.50R20LT Tires
⦿ 20 Inch XF Flow Offroad Rims
⦿ 6 Passenger
⦿ Performance Tuned
AND much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!
Vehicle Features
