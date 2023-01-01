Menu
2006 Dodge Ram 2500

236,376 KM

Details

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2006 Dodge Ram 2500

2006 Dodge Ram 2500

LIFTED 4dr Quad Cab 140.5" WB 4WD SLT

2006 Dodge Ram 2500

LIFTED 4dr Quad Cab 140.5" WB 4WD SLT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

236,376KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9723235
  • Stock #: 1262
  • VIN: 1d7ks28c06j129863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 236,376 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

2006 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 5.9L Cummins

⦿ Desirable third generation 5.9L Turbo diesel Cummins in-line V6

⦿ Lifted 6 inches

⦿ 5th wheel

⦿ After market LED tail lights, head lights, back-up lights, and brake light

⦿ 35 Inch Terra Hunter X/T Venom Power 35/12.50R20LT Tires

⦿ 20 Inch XF Flow Offroad Rims

⦿ 6 Passenger 

⦿ Performance Tuned

AND much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

 220,120 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1997 Chevrolet Corve...
 165,393 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Corve...
 91,313 KM
$35,899 + tax & lic

