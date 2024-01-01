$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Honda Civic
LX - 1.8L - AUTO
2007 Honda Civic
LX - 1.8L - AUTO
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
228,630KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 2HGFG12687H000249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,630 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- Clean Carfax
- 1.8L Gas Engine
- Automatic Transmission
- Low Mileage; 228,630 KMs
- 2 Door Coupe
- Cruise Control
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2007 Honda Civic