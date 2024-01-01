Menu
<p> </p><p>LOW KMS 2008 HATRLEY DAVIDSON STREET GLIDE!!! ***ONLY 6092 ORIGINAL KMS !!!***</p><p>LIKE NEW </p><p>REINHART DUAL EXHAUST </p><p>96 ENGINE </p><p>RUNS AND SONDS GREAT </p><p>READY TO RIDE </p><p>ONLY 16599!! NO TAX CONSIGMNET UNIT </p><p> </p>

2008 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

6,092 KM

$16,599

+ tax & licensing
2008 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

STREET GLIDE

2008 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

STREET GLIDE

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,092KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,092 KM

Vehicle Description

 

LOW KMS 2008 HATRLEY DAVIDSON STREET GLIDE!!! ***ONLY 6092 ORIGINAL KMS !!!***

LIKE NEW 

REINHART DUAL EXHAUST 

96" ENGINE 

RUNS AND SONDS GREAT 

READY TO RIDE 

ONLY 16599!! NO TAX CONSIGMNET UNIT 

 

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

$16,599

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2008 Harley-Davidson Street Glide