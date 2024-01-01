$16,599+ tax & licensing
2008 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
2008 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
$16,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,092KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 6,092 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS 2008 HATRLEY DAVIDSON STREET GLIDE!!! ***ONLY 6092 ORIGINAL KMS !!!***
LIKE NEW
REINHART DUAL EXHAUST
96" ENGINE
RUNS AND SONDS GREAT
READY TO RIDE
ONLY 16599!! NO TAX CONSIGMNET UNIT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
