Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB 

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : 
This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

2009 Acura TL

218,171 KM

Details Description

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
2009 Acura TL

3.5L w/Nav Pkg |ZERO ACCIDENTS|LOCAL|LTHR INTERIOR|

11980857

2009 Acura TL

3.5L w/Nav Pkg |ZERO ACCIDENTS|LOCAL|LTHR INTERIOR|

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,171KM
VIN 19UUA86549A801541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 218,171 KM

Vehicle Description


IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :

This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

2009 Acura TL